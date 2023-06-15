Deonna Purrazzo continues to make history for IMPACT Wrestling.

The Virtuosa announced on Twitter that as of today she has surpassed 500 cumulative days as the company’s Knockouts Champion. This includes all three of her reigns with the championship since she returned to IMPACT back in 2020. She writes:

Today I surpass 500 cumulative days as @IMPACTWRESTLING Knockouts World Champion. Long May She Reign.

Purrazzo first won the Knockouts Championship from Jordynne Grace at Slammiversary 2020 and held the title for 98 days. She would then recapture it from Su Yung one month later and hold it for 343 days before dropping it to the legendary Mickie James. Her latest reign began at Under Siege, where she once again defeated Jordynne Grace. She is set to defend it next against Trinity at Slammiversary 2023.