Impact Wrestling has announced the Knockouts World Title match for the upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Tonight’s post-Under Siege edition of Impact saw Trinity defeat Savannah Evans. This was just her third bout with the company as she debuted with a win over Knockouts World Tag Team Champion KiLynn King a few weeks back, then defeated Gisele Shaw at Under Siege.

After the win over Evans, Trinity called Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo to the ring and then issued the challenge for Slammiversary. Impact has made the match official – Trinity vs. Purrazzo for the Knockouts World Title.

After Trinity and Purrazzo faced off, they were triple teamed by Evans, Shaw and Jai Vidal until Jordynne Grace made the save. Grace was also taken out by the heels and it looks like this may be her exit from the company, as covered at this link.

Impact also announced Purrazzo and Trinity vs. Shaw and Evans for next week’s Impact.

The 2023 Impact Slammiversary pay-per-view is scheduled for Saturday, July 15 from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Trinity vs. Purrazzo is the only match announced as of this writing, but Slammiversary will also see Impact World Champion Steve Maclin, if he’s still champion, defend against the winner of the inaugural 8-4-1 Match.

