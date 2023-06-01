Impact Wrestling has announced that The Good Hands (John Skyler, Jason Hotch) will challenge Impact World Tag Team Champions ABC (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) at the upcoming Against All Odds pay-per-view.

Impact noted in today’s announcement, “Recently on IMPACT!, Jason Hotch defeated IMPACT World Tag Team Champion Ace Austin in what was widely considered to be a huge upset. But the following week, the other half of the reigning IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, Chris Bey, evened the score when he triumphed over John Skyler. After retaining the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles against SUBCULTURE, ABC will now defend against The Good Hands at Against All Odds. With the veteran Brian Myers in their corner, are The Good Hands about to take their careers to the next level?”

The 2023 Impact Against All Odds pay-per-view is scheduled for Friday, June 9 at the Ohio Expo Center and State Fairgrounds in Columbus, Ohio. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Alex Shelley vs. Steve Maclin (c)

Impact X-Division Title Match

Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Good Hands (John Skyler, Jason Hotch) vs. ABC (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)

Dog Collar Match

Killer Kelly vs. Masha Slamovich

8-4-1 Match

Nick Aldis, Rich Swann, Mike Bailey, Moose, Jonathan Gresham, Heath, PCO, Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray

Starts as eight-man tag team match with Bully, Gresham, Heath and Aldis vs. Moose, Bailey, Swann and PCO; Winning team then competes in a Fatal 4 Way; Winner will be named #1 contender to the Impact World Title at Slammiversary.

