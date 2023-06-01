WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently spoke with The Manchester Evening News to promote his upcoming one-man shows in the UK, and recalled one of his favorite matches ever, which came against WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart while in the UK.

“I remember having a match against Bret Hart and Bret in the States was a heel at the time, but everywhere else he was still a face,” Taker recalled. “We had a match in the UK, it must have been 45 minutes and through the course of the match, one moment they’re going ‘lets go Bret’ and two minutes later it’s ‘lets go Taker’. It was so cool to have that kind of energy, it was just off the charts. Probably one of my favorite matches of all time, it was really good.”

Taker may have been referring to his DQ loss to then-WWE Champion Hart at the WWE One Night Only event in Birmingham, England on September, 20, 1997, which went almost 30 minutes. The Dead Man continued and commented on how The Hitman helped his career.

“Bret pushed me to be more than a character,” Taker said. “He pushed me into figuring out how to be the character and be a wrestler too. That’s something I’m really grateful to him for pushing me in that direction, because I don’t think I would have lasted as long as I did if I didn’t evolve.”

