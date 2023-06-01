As noted, a Battle Royal will be held on next week’s WWE NXT to determine the first challenger to new NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton. The following NXT Superstars have been announced for the Battle Royal:

* Brooklyn Barrow

* Cora Jade

* Elektra Lopez

* Fallon Henley

* Gigi Dolin

* Jacy Jayne

* Jakara Jackson

* Kelani Jordan

* Kiana James

* Lash Legend

* Lola Vice

* Lyra Valkyria

* Roxanne Perez

* Tatum Paxley

* Thea Hail

* Valentina Feroz

* Yulisa Leon

Below is the updated announced card for next Tuesday’s NXT:

* Ilja Dragunov returns

* Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp

