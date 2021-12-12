Deonna Purrazzo was recently interviewed on the Fightful podcast.

During it, Purrazzo talked about whether she was disappointed that there wasn’t any female crossover between AEW and Impact Wrestling.

“I think I was a little disappointed because for me, there’s a ton of dream matches with people I haven’t been in the ring with for years or have never been in the ring with prior. But, I think Impact was the hub of all of the crossover, and we got to do a lot of stuff with NWA. Obviously, my match with Melina was one of the headliners of Empowerrr as disappointing as it was, I try to look at the positive now instead of harping on what could have been. Let’s look at what was.”

