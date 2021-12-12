The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) defended the ROH World Tag Team Titles titles against The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) at Saturday’s Final Battle pay-per-view event from Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore.

The Briscoes won the titles, which marked their 12th reign as champions. Post-match, AEW’s FTR came out to the ring to confront The Briscoes. A brawl broke out.

Taven and Bennett defeated La Faccion Ingobernable (Dragon Lee and Kenny King) at Honor for All last month to win the titles.