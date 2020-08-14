Details on Services for Kamala, GoFundMe Update, Family Address

The public viewing for WWE Legend Kamala (James Harris) will take place this Saturday, August 15 at the Rodgers Funeral Home in Coldwater, Mississippi. The viewing will be from 5pm until 6pm local time.

There will also be a funeral service for Kamala this Sunday, August 16 at the Batesville Civic Center in Batesville, Mississippi. It will begin at 11:30am local time.

The family noted that temperatures will be checked at the doors and masks will be required due to COVID-19.

Kamala’s burial site is located at Simon Chapel #2 in Sardis, Mississippi at 1182 Hayes Crossing Road, according to the family.

Kamala passed away this past Sunday at the age of 70. He went into cardiac arrest on Sunday afternoon after testing positive for COVID-19 the Wednesday before, and then being hospitalized.

The GoFundMe campaign for Kamala’s wife Emmer, set up by ESPN and Bleacher Report’s Jason King, is still live and has raised $29,882 of the $30,000 goal as of this writing, with 545 donors. The family is taking PayPal donations via [email protected] The family is also accepting cards at the following address:

Emmer & James Harris

3400 Lyles Road

Senatobia, MS 38668

United States

