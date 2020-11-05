Fightful Select recently spoke to IMPACT superstar Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, better known as The Good Brothers, about their popular TalkNShopAMania event, and what they have planned for the third incarnation of it.

Reports are that the duo already have a main event in mind for the show, and hope to be able to present it in front of fans. However, that all depends on the state of the world following the COVID-19 pandemic that has severely affected the pro-wrestling industry across the board.

The Good Brothers are set to challenge the North for the IMPACT tag team titles at the upcoming Turning Point special on Impact-Plus.