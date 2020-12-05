According to Fightful Select, the latest round of tapings for IMPACT Wrestling were said to be very hectic, with a number of talents telling the publication that the promotion seemed unprepared and were “flying by the seat of their pants” more than they ever had.

The report also notes that the lack of COVID-19 protocols were a major issue, as several wrestlers revealed they still haven’t been given a test for the virus over multiple tapings despite someone in their locker room recently testing positive. As of this writing IMPACT has only been administering temperature checks or symptom checks, a move that has put significant heat on the company’s management team.

