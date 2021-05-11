AEW is taping another round of TV at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida this week, according to Fightful Select.

New episodes of Dark and Elevation will be taped tonight, while Dynamite will air live on Wednesday. AEW will then tape another set of Dark and Elevation shows on Wednesday after Dynamite airs.

AEW will return to Daily’s Place on Thursday of this week for more Dynamite tapings, for the May 19 episode. New episodes of Dark and Elevation will also be taped on Thursday, before Dynamite is taped, but talent have been told that they will tape Dark and Elevation after the Dynamite filming if necessary.

