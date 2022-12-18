WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW heavyweight champion Diamond Dallas Page recently joined Comingsoon.net for an in-depth conversation about film, which included the Master of the Diamond Cutter discussing his work on the hit Rob Zombie horror movie, The Devil’s Rejects. Check out what Page had to say on the subject in the highlights below.
On working with Bill Moseley and Rob Zombie on The Devil’s Rejects:
Oh God, I love Bill Moseley. When I was filming the scene, which became a montage in the bedroom, I loved what I did with that, and Rob [Zombie] didn’t use it. And I said to him, I go, “Rob, why didn’t you use that spot? Did it not come off right?” He goes, “No, it was amazing, but you were too funny. Like you were funny.
How he thinks The Devil’s Rejects is a fantastic genre film:
And we’ve got a lot of guys doing a lot of funny things. I wanted someone who’s a straight badass and that’s what I decided to use.” So then I understood it. With Sid [Haig], who looked like a huge killer but very fragile at that time. Between him and Bill … I think I was spending too much time taking care of Sid cause I loved him so much. And Bill … he might have ended up on the stiff side of a kick or two. But what a great character, Bill Moseley’s character in Devil’s Rejects, like totally unforgettable. To me, Devil’s Rejects is the Reservoir Dogs of horror.