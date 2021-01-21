D’Lo Brown was the latest guest on WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman’s X-Pac 12360 podcast to discuss his famous chest protector from his big run back in the 90s, revealing that he initially hated the gimmick before realizing it made him stand out. Highlights are below.

“When the vest idea was given to me, I hated it. I hated the concept. I thought everyone was going to call me Johnny Bench. But then after I sat and thought about it, I was like, I’m not a super heavyweight. I need something that is going to separate me from the rest of the roster, something that is going to make me stand out. That’s what the chest protector did. When you put it in the contents of a heel, using a fake injury to put on this vest, the Iron Mike Sharpe thing with the arm, and getting heat because my finish utilizes an illegal object, it got heat and pissed people off so I loved it.”

You can listen to their full interview below, which also includes Brown showing off his European title. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling News)