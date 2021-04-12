We’ve noted how WWE has had signs up backstage at recent events telling talent to refrain from slapping their legs when doing kicks as a recent edict instructed them to do away with the practice, which has been done for years.

A “Do Not Slap Leg When Kicking” sign was seen backstage at Raymond James Stadium in a video that singer Bebe Rexha posted. Rexha performed “America The Beautiful” during Night One of WrestleMania 37.

As seen below, Rexha made a post with highlights of her time backstage. The sign can be seen as she’s talking with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

Raise your hand if you had Bebe Rexha destroying kayfabe LMAO #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/dtId5lzRTj — The Artist Formerly Known as @DanWeiner (@ReallyDanWeiner) April 11, 2021

