During his interview with Fightful, Doc Gallows spoke on his experience working for AEW while signed to IMPACT wrestling. Here’s what he had to say:

Well, we just were like, ‘Wait, is this really gonna happen? Hold on.’ We’ve been talking to the Bucks a lot. We talk to the Bucks constantly. We’re buddies. Then when D’Amore brought it up, I was like, ‘Oh, wow. I think this is really gonna happen.’ Then I didn’t realize how intricate this went and how deep it went with Don and Kenny had been talking about this for a year. Which nobody really knew about that. I just think it makes the story even cooler and hopefully, long term, there’s gonna be a lot more layers to it. But, from the behind the scenes part of it, you hear something like that and you go, ‘Wow, that’s cool shit, but I don’t think it’ll ever actually happen,’ and then it did. It was pretty damn cool and continues to be, I think.

