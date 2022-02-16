Several matches have been announced for next week’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on the USA Network.

RAW Superstar Dolph Ziggler will make his NXT in-ring debut next week as he faces Tommaso Ciampa.

Ziggler has been feuding with Ciampa and NXT Champion Bron Breakker as of late. After getting physical with Ciampa on Monday’s RAW, Ziggler attacked Breakker during this week’s Vengeance Day main event against Santos Escobar. Ciampa ended up attacking Ziggler and brawling with him to the back while Breakker finished off Escobar. WWE later confirmed Ziggler vs. Ciampa for next week, and they are teasing that Breakker may end up defending against Ciampa and Ziggler down the line.

LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller will also take place next week. Waller and bodyguard Sanga tried having Knight arrested for violating his restraining order on this week’s show, but it was determined that Waller violated the order first, and police left without arresting anyone. The segment ended with Knight laying out Waller.

Nikkita Lyons will also make her in-ring debut on next week’s NXT show. Formerly known as Faith Jeffries and Faith The Lioness, Lyons has been featured in recent vignettes to promote her arrival. Her character is that of the daughter to parents who were in the entertainment industry, and now she has a background of MMA and dancing/rapping. She noted in this week’s promo that the feeling of crushing a dance routine can only be compared to landing a knockout blow in the ring, and warned that she’s “a whole lotta woman who is ready to do a whole lotta whooping.”

The first round of the 2022 NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will also kick off next week, but no teams or matches have been confirmed.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s NXT. Below are related shots from this week:

Not gonna hide it. Not gonna deny it. Not gonna apologize for it. The NXT Universe better watch out for this lion's roar. #WWENXT @nikkita_wwe pic.twitter.com/rqzQB1qfB8 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 16, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.