WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler says his tag team with Robert Roode just makes sense.

Ziggler and Roode recently received their new theme song, and official tag team name – The Dirty Dawgs, and Ziggler says it was worth the wait. He talked to Stuart Osborne of Dayton24/7Now about teaming with Roode, and said it makes sense because of their experience.

“I don’t hate that it took so long to become a thing,” Ziggler said. “The two of us together making a team just made sense and it’s really fun. We’ve both seen it all and done it all, and it’s time to start dominating.”

Ziggler also acknowledged that he misses working in front of a live crowd and looks forward to doing that again in the future. He praised the WWE ThunderDome as an experience that is as close to performing live as it gets.

“This ThunderDome thing has changed the way we do business with no fans for now,” Ziggler said. “Of course, we’re dying to get fans! If we had 50 fans out there, I think I would be so ecstatic, it would blow my mind.”

