Dolph Ziggler made an appearance on In The Kliq to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he discussed whether he’s noticed a lot of changes now that Triple H has taken over creative from Vince McMahon.

“You know, I haven’t really noticed anything different. Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, cool. We have someone else who’s calling the shots’, but it’s still all this group team effort where everyone’s pitching an idea. There’s so many awesome minds behind the scenes that help us out with things. There’s a reason that some of us, even myself after 18 years, come out and look good every night and make something happen or have some story advance or make some match awesome. It’s not just because we’re great. We have these minds behind the scenes. So we’re all like, we’re all waiting, like, ‘Hey, is this gonna be different or are things going to change?, and what’s happened is, I haven’t noticed anything personally. I just think we’ve had a really fun time and it stayed a group effort and I really think when you have this team put together like you do behind the scenes and in front of the camera that we can do anything.”

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co