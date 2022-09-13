AEW and NJPW have been working together since All Elite Wrestling launched in 2019, as AEW let the likes of Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley work events in Japan.

They recently partnered together for its Forbidden Door show in June and it’s expected for AEW stars to work NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Tony Khan explained the challenges of AEW talent traveling to Japan for the event.

“One challenge this year that we’ll have to keep an eye on is the Tokyo Dome is on a Wednesday. That hurts you on Friday because you can keep Wednesday strong but you lose four big stars and that can hurt you on Friday. I really want to rebuild Friday. I’m not thrilled about it, but I’m gonna do my best to support them because they are our partner, but I also can’t send everyone over there. If it was the weekend, I’d send the house because that’s the kind of partners we are. It’s a really great relationship because we already have gotten to talk about that, but we have to do Dynamite and a good chance that maybe Rampage will be taped that day,” he said.

Quotes via Fightful