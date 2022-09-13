New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing this week’s lineup for the promotion’s broadcast on AXS TV. Fans will be able to see Lance Archer vs. Kazuchika Okada and Jay White vs. Tama Tonga from the G1 Climax tournament earlier this summer. Full details, including what time the broadcast starts, can be found below.

This week on AXS TV and Fight Network, more incredible action from the Nippon Budokan will see high stakes matches from G1 Climax 32.

Kazuchika Okada faces Lance Archer, as the Murderhawk Monster sought to topple the Rainmaker and make the final four in his first G1 in three years.

Plus, Jay White meets Tama Tonga. IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White headed into this bout undefeated in his block, but with Tonga awaiting the chance to get his hands on the Switchblade for his entire campaign, his motivation was at a peak.

Watch both these great matches Thursday at 10/9c on Fight Network and AXS TV after IMPACT Wrestling!