Dominik Mysterio was a busy man this week after working on WWE Raw, NXT, and SmackDown.

On Monday Night Raw, he competed in a tag team match with Damian Priest against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. On NXT, he beat Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship with help from The Judgment Day.

On Friday’s SmackDown, he defended his NXT North American Championship against Butch.

Mysterio made history by doing all that as he became the first person to have the main event match on Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, all within the same week.