IMPACT Wrestling executive and color-commentator Don Callis took to Twitter earlier today to comment on the three year anniversary of Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho’s match being booked for New Japan Pro Wrestling. The bout, which many attribute as the beginning of a shift in the wrestling industry, took place at WrestleKingdom 12 from the Tokyo Dome. Omega would pick up the win and successfully retain the IWGP United States championship.

Callis writes, “So its the 3 year anniversary of the official making of the match that changed the course of wrestling history. 3 kids from Winnipeg changed an industry. Happy anniversary to @IAmJericho and @KennyOmegamanX its been a fun ride.”

Callis began working as an executive with IMPACT back in 2017 while still serving as a color commentator on the English language team in NJPW.