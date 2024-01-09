Don Callis is not shy of sharing his feelings about Ric Flair.

The AEW star and leader of the Callis Family took a shot at the Nature Boy on social media. He says that he once worshipped the former 16-time world champion, but now wants to unload violence upon him.

I once worshipped @RicFlairNatrBoy. Now when I see him I want to beat the shit out of him. I have zero issues punching a senior citizen @AEW.

Callis might get his chance to punch Flair this Wednesday on Dynamite when his lackeys Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs take on Darby Allin and Sting in tag team action. Flair will be accompanying the Stinger for his final run before his retirement match at Revolution 2024.