The viewership numbers are in for the January 6th episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 402,000 viewers, an 18% decrease from the December 30th edition that scored 489,000 viewers. They scored a rating of 0.13 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was also down from last Saturday’s 0.16 demo rating. Unfortunately for AEW, it went head-to-head with the Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texas season finale, a game that had major playoff implications for both teams. That game average a combine 19.6 million viewers and a 4.73 demo rating between ABC and ESPN.

Collision saw Eddie Kingston defend the AEW Continental Crown Championship, and featured FTR battling the House of Black in the main event. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.