TNA Wrestling Partners with NFL Alumni Health for its PPV Event ‘Hard To Kill,’ Airing Live From Las Vegas on January 13, 2024

TORONTO (January 9, 2024) – TNA Wrestling (formerly IMPACT Wrestling)—a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment and a division of Anthem Sports Group—announced today an extension of its partnership with the NFL Alumni Association, through their wholly-owned subsidiary, NFLA Health, to present the highly-anticipated pay-per-view event, Hard To Kill. Hard To Kill will air live from The Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Saturday, January 13, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

In support of the NFLA Health’s “Huddle For Health” initiative, TNA Wrestling will host the NFLA’s Las Vegas chapter on-site at The Palms, bringing together NFL Alumni and TNA Wrestlers to launch this initiative. “Huddle For Health” aims to take activities and programs for the alumni and expand them for the broader, underserved communities and evolve the “Huddle for Health” platform as a broader-based community initiative.

Hard To Kill is one of TNA’s biggest shows of the year, packed with blockbuster title bouts, shocking appearances, and so much more. This year’s lineup is headlined by Alex Shelley vs. Moose for the coveted TNA World Championship and also includes Trinity vs. Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts World Championship; Chris Sabin, KUSHIDA, and Vikingo in a triple threat match for the X-Division Championship; and the exciting return of the Knockouts Ultimate X showdown, among many others.

“Our organization has a long-standing relationship with the NFL Alumni Association,” said TNA Wrestling President Scott D’Amore. “We are proud to continue this successful collaboration once again with our Hard To Kill pay-per-view event. Philanthropy is the lifeblood of Anthem through Anthem Cares, and that transcends to TNA, as well. The NFL Alumni Association provides vital services encouraging health and wellness, and we are honored to have them onboard.”

About Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 120 countries including AXS TV in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku SamsungTV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.

About NFLA:

NFLA is an organization with a nationwide reach comprised primarily of National Football League players, coaches, and other employees whose mission since 1967 is “Caring for our Own” and “Caring for Kids.” The mission of the NFLA is furthered by numerous efforts, including raising funds to support its members, their communities, and qualified youth-oriented charities. NFL Alumni Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of NFL Alumni, offering informational resources, programs, services, and other offerings for NFL Alumni members and the general public.