Former Impact Wrestling announcer Don West took to Twitter this week and thanked fans for their support after it was recently announced that has been diagnosed with a brain lymphoma.

West issued a letter back in mid-June, via NewsRadio 560 KPQ in Washington State, to explain why his radio show, The Don West Show, has been on a hiatus. West revealed that he was recently diagnosed with a brain lymphoma, and that he was to begin immediate treatment. You can click here to read the original letter.

In an update, West said this week that the well wishes are boosting his spirits. West is adamant that he’s going to best the cancer, and get back on the air again.

“I know that i am going through a tough deal but seeing all of your well wishes has boosted my spirit tremendously. Thank you to everyone for your support and your prayers and your kindness and I am going to beat this cancer so that I can go on the air again,” he wrote.

West’s sister-in-law launched a GoFundMe campaign late last month to help with expenses. It was noted that his course of treatment promises to be long and costly. The campaign has raised $20,150 of a $40,000 goal as of this writing. AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes donated $1000, while Max Caster donated $500, Matt Cardona donated $250, Gail Kim donated $100, David Penzer donated $100, and Christopher Daniels donated $100. You can find the campaign at this link.

A June 27 update on the campaign noted the following:

“We wanted to provide a brief update, but before doing that, Don and Terri want to express their gratitude for not only the financial generosity you have shown them (which has been overwhelming), but also for your generosity of spirit as shown through all of your cards, phone calls, texts, etc. Your kindness means more than you know. Don has begun his treatment and is doing well. He is in good spirits and is determined to fight with all he has to get back behind that microphone again!”

West worked for TNA from 2002-2012, and then returned in 2017 to work the merchandise department. He also did guest commentary at Impact’s 2017 Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Stay tuned for more on West’s condition. You can see his full tweet below:

I know that i am going through a tough deal but seeing all of your well wishes has boosted my spirit tremendously. Thank you to everyone for your support and your prayers and your kindness and I am going to beat this cancer so that I can go on the air again. — Don West (@DonWestDeals) July 6, 2021

