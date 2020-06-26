Drew Gulak Says It’s Been Great Working With Daniel Bryan, On Bryan’s Support Of 205 Live

WWE star Drew Gulak spoke with Newsweek to talk all things pro-wrestling, including his recent pairing with former WWE champion Daniel Bryan. Highlights are below.

On teaming with Bryan:

He’s awesome. He’s a really great person. Super passionate about wrestling. If there’s anyone who is as passionate as me about wrestling it’s him. We can talk about it non-stop and our passion never wavers. Someone like AJ Styles I feel like his passion is kind of wavering, which is the dichotomy of the two people. It’s been great working with Bryan.

Success in wrestling coming down to opportunities:

It means a lot to the locker room in general. Daniel, even though he’s been at the top ever since I started wrestling, much like AJ Styles, he understands that people with opportunities really come down to timing more than everything. [Bryan] had to sit there and watch as opportunities passed a lot of people by. He talks about a wrestler named Jack Collier who he grew up on the scene with and his opportunity passed him by even though he feels he would have been just as successful if he’d been given the same opportunities as Bryan.

Bryan’s support of 205 Live: