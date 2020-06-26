Ligero Reportedly Gone from WWE NXT UK After Recent Allegations

WWE NXT UK Superstar Ligero has reportedly been released from the company.
Ligero’s future had been in question after UK indie wrestler Natalie Sykes recently made sexual harassment accusations against him in the “#SpeakingOut” movement. Ligero issued a statement and denied the accusations, noting that he was speaking to a lawyer about the situation. PWInsider now reports that he has been released by WWE.
Ligero’s official profile on the WWE roster page was just removed this afternoon. His personal Twitter was taken offline earlier this week.
Stay tuned for more updates on fallout from the “#SpeakingOut” accusations on social media.
