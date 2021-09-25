WWE superstar Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about a wide range of topics, including how his relationship with Chairman Vince McMahon has changed since his return to the company in 2017. Highlights from the interview are below.

On his relationship with Vince McMahon:

“So it was awesome in the sense of building a relationship which is important in any job, to have a relationship with your boss, especially WWE. And also learn.”

On building his trust with McMahon:

“So I got to learn a lot during that period, but also start building that trust with him where he can trust me to go out on television and know my character. And if I feel something, go in that direction. And also outside the ring, you know, interviews and representing the company. Building that trust during that time, that was very important to me to keep doing that.”

