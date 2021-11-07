WWE superstar Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Telegraph & Argus about the U.K. wrestling scene following the company’s European tour, and how the Scottish Warrior believes that NXT UK is at the top of the UK wrestling circuit. Highlights from the interview are below.

On the thriving U.K. scene and how NXT UK is at the top:

The UK wrestling scene is on fire right now. NXT UK is at the top of the pile. All of our roster couldn’t wait to get back to the UK. The crowds are like the ones at a football match. They have their own chants and signs. It feels great to be back in the UK. I make sure I have some downtime during the UK tour to see my family. I have been to Leeds a few times with the WWE.

On becoming WWE’s first British born world champion: