Drew McIntyre spoke with SportsKeeda to discuss a wide range of topics while over in India for WWE Superstar Spectacle earlier this month.
During the interview, McIntyre explained why he is holding off on challenging Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Title.
“And the World Title. I don’t wanna challenge for it right away. I think I need to work through some superstars. Even though I have my name and reputation, you’re only as good as you’ve been recently. I have been doing a lot of tag stuff recently because Riddle keeps nipping in my knees and wants to tag all the time. But I wanna make sure I get on a good run and then earn the right to fight for the World Title with Seth.”