During an interview with Living The Gimmick, Drew McIntyre spoke on what it felt like to be the first WWE champion from the UK. Here’s what he had to say:

You know, one of the proudest things I’ve been able to do personally, as the first-ever British champion, saying it out loud every time. ‘Man I cannot believe I’m the first Brit that ever won the WWE title.’ But it’s so cool and that’s all it comes down to now. If you’ve got the talent then no matter your background or where you’re from, you’re gonna succeed.

You can check out the interview HERE.

Credit: Living The Gimmick. H/T 411Mania.