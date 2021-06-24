WWE superstar Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Audacy’s Stryker & Klein about how his signature kilt has become a fashion trend. Highlights from the Scottish Warrior’s interview can be found below.

His thoughts on the kilt becoming a fashion trend:

“I’m surprised it took this long to be honest…the Scots have known for hundreds and hundreds of years how comfortable the kilt is and allows your daily activities to get taken care of a lot easier.”

What he considers the main benefits of the kilt:

“It’s nice and breezy. If you’re truly Scottish, you obviously don’t wear underpants. I can’t say enough nice things about it. Just don’t do a handstand!”

(H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)