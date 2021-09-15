WWE superstar Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Cultaholic about a variety of different topics, which included the Scottish Warrior reflecting on his big WWE championship win at WrestleMania 36 against Brock Lesnar.

McIntyre discusses the moment he had right after the match when he looked directly into the camera and thanked all of his followers. Hear his full thoughts on the subject below.

On the moment he looked directly at the camera at thanked all his supporteres:

That was me feeling the moment 100 percent [talking into the camera after WrestleMania 36]. We actually pre-recorded WrestleMania the week prior so I was watching it with the rest of the world and I honestly thought it was going to get edited so I imagined — I remember what I did kind of. I was, okay, I had the title, I was kind of lost in my little moment for a second and they’ll probably cut to me going to the top rope and doing my pose with the title, but they kept it in there.

Comments on how real of a moment that was:

It was such a real moment that they even said, ‘There’s no way we’re going to lose that’ because it was 100 percent feeling the moment, 100 percent real and hopefully we touch people around the world because I couldn’t have been any more sincere when I thanked them and it’s so cool I get to see that get replayed all the time and people send me the GIF all the time.

