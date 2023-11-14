“The Scottish Warrior” has crossed over into the dark side.

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw ended with the beginning of the major storyline heading into WWE Survivor Series 2023 that we have been reporting for some time now.

Drew McIntyre turned heel, blasting Jey Uso with a Claymore Kick to help The Judgment Day retain the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships in the main event of the second-to-last Raw leading into WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

The show would go off the air with McIntyre being joined by Rhea Ripley on stage. The two smiled at each other and shook hands.