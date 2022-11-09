Dustin Rhodes tweeted on October 12 that he was “heavy thinking” about what to do next.

The last time Rhodes, 52, competed, he lost to Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Title at AEW Rampage on August 26.

Speaking on Sports Guys Talk Wrestling, Rhodes provided an update on his in-ring status:

“Knee is great. I’m feeling good. I’m ready to go back. I’ll be back very very soon, probably two weeks,” he said. “Right now, I feel good. I am getting older and that kind of weighs on my mind a little bit.” A lot of cleanings, I’ve never had an ACL surgery. This is 14 surgeries altogether. I was just feeling old because my knee is taking a little longer to recuperate. Now I’ve got it, it’s good to go. I’m getting older, they’re getting younger and faster. I know my time is short. I still have a year under contract, a little less than a year, and I’m gonna try to do the best I can and entertain as much as I can because I still love it and am pretty passionate about it, but it is a young man’s game, as everyone finds out.”

