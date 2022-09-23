WWE Hall of Famers D-Generation X are set to return to TV soon.

The October 10 RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City will see members of the legendary stable reunite for the 25th Anniversary of DX.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels are set to appear at RAW that night, but there’s no word yet on if Sean “X-Pac” Waltman or Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James will appear. Billy Gunn currently works for AEW, and Chyna passed away in 2016.

DX last appeared on WWE TV for the RAW Reunion show on July 22, 2019.

