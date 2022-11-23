Legendary referee Earl Hebner recently joined his son Brian’s Reffin’ it Up podcast to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including his thoughts on Jeff Jarrett signing with AEW, a decision he believes will benefit the promotion greatly. Hebner also discusses his relationship with the Icon Sting. Highlights are below.

Says that he and Sting are very close:

Sting and I were real good buddies. And believe it or not, he had his private dressing room, and he always let me dress in his room because we played cards… He wanted me to always do his matches.

How happy he is that Jeff Jarrett is in AEW:

I love Jeff to death. I’m so happy he’s with AEW, he’s going to make a big impact. It’ll be well worth having somebody there that knows what he does. He knows everything about the business.

