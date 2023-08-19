On August 27th AEW invades Wembley Stadium in London for its All In pay-per-view, an event that recently surpassed WWE WrestleMania 32 in paid attendees. You can read about that here.

BetOnline has released early betting odds for the All In card, which shows you who is favored to win each matchup. Check it out below.

AEW World Championship Match:

MJF (c) -400 (1/4)

Adam Cole +250 (5/2)

MJF is favored to retain.

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

FTR (c) -250 (2/5)

Young Bucks +180 (9/5)

The Young Bucks are favored to retain.

ROH World Tag Team Championship Match

Aussie Open (c) -200 (1/2)

MJF & Adam Cole +150 (3/2)

Aussie Open is favored to retain, but its close.

AEW Women’s Championship Match

Hikaru Shida -150

Toni Storm +650

Britt Baker +500

Saraya +150

Hikaru Shida is favored to retain. Saraya is the top choice for a title change.

Singles Match

Will Ospreay -500

Chris Jericho +500

Will Ospreay is favored to win.

Tag Team Match

Darby Allin & Sting -1000 (1/10)

Swerve Strickland & AR Fox +500 (5/1)

Sting and Darby Allin are favored to win.