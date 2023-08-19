On August 27th AEW invades Wembley Stadium in London for its All In pay-per-view, an event that recently surpassed WWE WrestleMania 32 in paid attendees. You can read about that here.
BetOnline has released early betting odds for the All In card, which shows you who is favored to win each matchup. Check it out below.
AEW World Championship Match:
MJF (c) -400 (1/4)
Adam Cole +250 (5/2)
MJF is favored to retain.
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match
FTR (c) -250 (2/5)
Young Bucks +180 (9/5)
The Young Bucks are favored to retain.
ROH World Tag Team Championship Match
Aussie Open (c) -200 (1/2)
MJF & Adam Cole +150 (3/2)
Aussie Open is favored to retain, but its close.
AEW Women’s Championship Match
Hikaru Shida -150
Toni Storm +650
Britt Baker +500
Saraya +150
Hikaru Shida is favored to retain. Saraya is the top choice for a title change.
Singles Match
Will Ospreay -500
Chris Jericho +500
Will Ospreay is favored to win.
Tag Team Match
Darby Allin & Sting -1000 (1/10)
Swerve Strickland & AR Fox +500 (5/1)
Sting and Darby Allin are favored to win.