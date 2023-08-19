A new report has surfaced revealing several important backstage notes for WWE, including who produced what on last night’s SmackDown from Toronto. Check it out below.

-As previously reported, Kevin Owens returned in a dark match.

-Last night’s SmackDown was the highest grossing SmackDown/Raw in the Toronto market per an internal report from WWE. The show featured Edge taking on Sheamus in the main event.

-Odyssey Jones is expected to be a key player on Raw.

SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS REVEALED:

-Jamie Noble produced the Grayson Waller Effect and the LA Knight vs. Austin Theory matchup.

-Jason Jordan produced the Miz backstage segment, the Damage CTRL promo and the Street Profits vs. The OC. He also produced the dark six-man tag team matchup that took place after SmackDown.

-Michael Hayes produced the Paul Heyman interview and the Edge vs. Sheamus main event.

-Adam Pearce produced the Oddysey Jones vs. Cameron Grimes dark match.

(H/T Fightful Select)