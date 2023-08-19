AEW President Tony Khan has announced on social media that former ROH World Champion Dalton Castle will be taking on former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White in singles-action at this evening’s edition of Collision in Lexington, Kentucky.
Saturday Night #AEWCollision
Lexington, KY
Fight For The Fallen
TONIGHT On TNT, 8pm ET/7pm CT@JayWhiteNZ vs @theDALTONcastle
2 of wrestling's most dynamic stars,
2 former world champions fight 1-on-1 to raise funds for @MauiFoodBank at AEW Collision in Kentucky on TNT
TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/1oayMP5lfa
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 19, 2023
Below is the updated card for Saturday’s Fight for The Fallen edition of AEW Collision from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky:
* AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR will speak
* Ricky Starks will address last week’s comments
* We will hear from Miro
* Jay White vs. Dalton Castle
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. TBA
* Willow Nightingale vs. Diamante
* Christian Cage vs. Darby Allin