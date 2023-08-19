WWE issued the following press release announcing that a segment featuring Shinsuke Nakamura will occur on the August 21st episode of Monday Night Raw. The King of Strong Style will be revealing what he whispered to Seth Rollins on the previous week’s edition of the red-brand.

Shinsuke Nakamura will tell the WWE Universe what he whispered into the ear of World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins when he grabs a microphone live on Monday Night Raw. What will Nakamura say, and maybe more importantly, how will Rollins respond? Tune in to Monday Night on Raw on USA at 8/7 C to find out!

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 08/21 RAW

-GUNTHER vs. Chad Gable for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

-Matt Riddle & Drew McIntyre vs. The New Day

-Shinsuke Nakamura will reveal what he whispered to Seth Rollins