Rocky Romero wants a showdown with Chris Jericho.

The NJPW star spoke about the Demo God during a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, where he explained why getting to face the multi-time world champion would mean so much to him.

You know who I really want to wrestle? Jericho. I’d love to have a singles with Jericho, he’d be somebody who I’d love to work with. That was the generation that inspired me so much. Eddie [Eddie Guerrero] is gone, unfortunately, I got to wrestle Rey Mysterio. Jericho in a singles match would be dope. that would be such a big deal for me personally.

Romero later discusses how exciting it has been to work with Jericho behind the scenes, adding that having Jericho in NJPW helped grow their relationship.

Now, getting to work with him behind the scenes, getting him over to New Japan the last few years and how our relationship has developed over the last couple of years, to work with him in the ring…that would be my guy.

Jericho will be battling Will Ospreay at the August 27th All In pay-per-view. The latest card for the event can be found here.

