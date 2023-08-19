NJPW issued the following press release announcing that top superstar Hiroshi Tanahashi will meet with fans ahead of the company’s All-Star Junior festival later this month. Full details can be found below.

In a special treat for Philadelphia fans ahead of All Star Junior Festival 2023, Hiroshi Tanahashi will be meeting and greeting fans between 4 and 5PM in the 2300 Arena!

Say hi to the Ace and wish him well in his impending IMPACT Championship match with Alex Shelley the next day!

All meet and greet participants MUST HAVE A VALID SHOW TICKET to All Star Junior Festival USA 2023.

Meet and Greet fans WITHOUT a show ticket will NOT be admitted into the venue.

A meet and greet ticket is good for one autographed portrait and one photo op with your camera or smartphone.

Up to 2 adults and any number of children allowed per photo op.

To ensure your photo opportunity, please get in line before 4pm.

Wrestlers may leave once their line is finished.

This ticket is not refundable.

No outside items will be autographed.

No customized autographs.