Edge gives an update on his status with WWE.

The R-Rated Superstar defeated Sheamus on last night’s episode of SmackDown from Toronto. Ahead of the match he did an interview on the FAN Morning Show where he was asked about potentially retiring once again.

I can’t say I haven’t thought about it, I have, for sure, but I realize that I haven’t come to any conclusions, and I’m kind of torn, honestly. I don’t want to do this to the point where I don’t feel like I’m able to have the output that I want. Only I know how I feel when I’m deep into a match. ‘Ooff, Okay, didn’t do enough cardio’ or ‘I did all the cardio and still feel this way.’ That’s why I really want to collect myself after this thing, take a big ol’ deep breath and decide what that is.

Edge later clarifies that his WWE contract is up at the end of September, but that his last match on said contract was against Sheamus on last night’s SmackDown.

My contract is up at the end of September. This is my last contracted match. I have a lot of decisions to make. I can’t do it now. I have to see how Friday goes. I know that’s not a clear answer, but I don’t have it yet.

The Hall of Famer made some interesting post-match comments after his victory over the Celtic Warrior.

