The preliminary viewership for the August 18th episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX is in.

According to Programming Insider, the episode drew 2.233 million viewers overnight, a decrease from the previous week’s preliminary number of 2.650 million. It is noted that SmackDown, similar to last Friday, was inflated due to the NFL airing preseason games on FOX.

SmackDown scored a rating of 0.53 in the always important 18-59 key demographics, which is also down from the previous week. Full ratings will be out at some point next week and generally show an increase in viewership.

