AEW will hold a special episode of Dynamite with the Grand Slam tagline from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, NY, on Wednesday, September 20th.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,252 tickets, and there are 4,674 left. It’s set up for 9,926 seats.

The first Grand Slam was held in 2021, with the main event of Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho for the AEW Women’s World Championship, while last year’s event featured Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley for the vacant AEW World Championship.

The first show drew over 20,000 fans, while the second event had over 13,000 fans in attendance.