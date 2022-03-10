This year’s AEW Revolution was highly praised among fans for match quality and storytelling. It was also a success on pay-per-view.

Dave Meltzer noted on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that the show did between 146,000-170,000 PPV buys. This is an estimate after getting the streaming numbers from Bleacher Report and FITE in addition to some buys from traditional cable providers.

Last year’s Revolution did 135,000 buys, according to WrestleNomics. Last September’s All Out was the biggest PPV event in AEW history with 205,000 buys.