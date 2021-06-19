AEW has announced more matchups for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, which will be taking place on Saturday June 26th due to the NBA Playoffs taking place on Wednesday.

-Adam “Hangman” Page versus Powerhouse Hobbs

-Kenny Omega versus Jungle Boy for the AEW world championship

Additionally…AEW has announced three matchups for the June 30th episode, which will be the promotion’s return to Wednesday nights.

-Britt Baker/Reba versus Nyla Rose/Vickie Guerrero

-Miro versus Brian Pillman Jr. for the TNT championship

-Sammy Guevara versus MJF in the main event