IMPACT has announced three matchups for next week’s episode of television on AXS, which includes triple world champion Kenny Omega teaming with the Good Brothers to take on the trio of Moose, Chris Sabin, and Omega’s Slammiversary opponent, Sami Callihan. Check out the early lineup below.

-Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers versus Sami Callihan, Moose, & Chris Sabin

-TJP & Fallah Bahh versus Willie Mack & Rich Swann

-Chris Bey versus Petey Williams